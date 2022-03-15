Millennium Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1,543.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,018.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at about $248,000.

Shares of BECN opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.16.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Stephens raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

