Millennium Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vital Farms worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 9,958.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 99,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Farms stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $459.48 million, a P/E ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 0.22. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.88.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

VITL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

In other news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $664,202.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

