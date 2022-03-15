Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) by 209.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.27% of InnovAge worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

INNV opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $676.23 million and a PE ratio of 166.33. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). InnovAge had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, December 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InnovAge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

