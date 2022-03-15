Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 29,111 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 407,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 41,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

CORT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.52. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

