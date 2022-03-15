Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 593,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,174,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 84,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,448,000 after acquiring an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 154,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 46,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,515,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $254.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $247.82 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.