Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,869 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,786 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BWFG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 454.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 42.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.05. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $35.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

