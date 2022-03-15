Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 684,542 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.55% of ReneSola worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ReneSola by 262.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 226,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ReneSola by 45.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 110,970 shares during the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

SOL stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. ReneSola Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61.

ReneSola declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ReneSola Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on the solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

