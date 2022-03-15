Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,436 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 217,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Canadian Solar worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

