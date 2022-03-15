Millennium Management LLC Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 362,697 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Gevo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Gevo in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gevo by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,906,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,581,000 after purchasing an additional 429,210 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Gevo stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.18 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 3.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. Gevo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.78 and a quick ratio of 10.70.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 8,326.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

