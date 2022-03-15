Millennium Management LLC Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after purchasing an additional 99,843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,507,000 after purchasing an additional 385,834 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 389,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $366.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $410.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.07. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $344.80 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

