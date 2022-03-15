Millennium Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 578.8% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $366.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $426.07. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $344.80 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.