Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 61,200 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Nu Skin Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,770,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,517,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,219,000 after buying an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 592,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after buying an additional 63,412 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,288,770 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NUS opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

