Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,151 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FENC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

FENC opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.53 and a quick ratio of 13.54. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of -0.08.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93). On average, research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

