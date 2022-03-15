Millennium Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 292,030 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Viper Energy Partners worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $3,490,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,120,929 shares of company stock worth $55,504,494. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.60.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 241.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.