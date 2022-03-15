Millennium Management LLC Sells 100,462 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,462 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CCU opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCU shares. Scotiabank cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

