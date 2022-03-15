Millennium Management LLC Sells 103,001 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,001 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,858,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,232,000 after buying an additional 229,583 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,405,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,240,000 after purchasing an additional 260,479 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,048,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Sinclair Broadcast Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

