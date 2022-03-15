Millennium Management LLC Sells 118,758 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,758 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 272,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $3,942,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $122.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HLI stock opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.83 and a 200-day moving average of $103.49.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

