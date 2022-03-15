Millennium Management LLC Sells 12,868 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,868 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.90% of Alico worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alico by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alico by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alico by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alico by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $39.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $255.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 1.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

