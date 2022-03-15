Millennium Management LLC Sells 138,760 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,760 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 62,970 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,577,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 176.63 and a beta of 2.06. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $110.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.69.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

