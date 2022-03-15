Millennium Management LLC Sells 19,304 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,304 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYF. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,482,000 after buying an additional 199,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

IYF stock opened at $81.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.19. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.69 and a one year high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.