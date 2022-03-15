Millennium Management LLC Sells 217,846 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,436 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 217,846 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Canadian Solar worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,231 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 755,760 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,142,000 after acquiring an additional 190,481 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

