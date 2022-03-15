Millennium Management LLC Sells 341,208 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,208 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Primo Water worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 9.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,393,000 after purchasing an additional 846,753 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the third quarter worth approximately $13,039,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,205,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 319,141 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter worth approximately $4,509,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Primo Water news, CFO Jay Wells purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $138,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Stanbrook bought 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $48,311.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.08.

Shares of Primo Water stock opened at $13.62 on Tuesday. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -681.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.20 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Primo Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Primo Water’s payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

