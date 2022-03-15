Millennium Management LLC Sells 3,466 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 37.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

WTS opened at $141.55 on Tuesday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.83 and a 200-day moving average of $176.02.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.27%.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.