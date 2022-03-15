Millennium Management LLC Sells 349,192 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,192 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DigitalBridge Group worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DBRG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of DBRG opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.88. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.34.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

