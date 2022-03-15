Millennium Management LLC Sells 37,811 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,811 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Ames National worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATLO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ames National by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ames National during the 2nd quarter worth $501,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ames National during the 3rd quarter worth $675,000. 22.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATLO opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. Ames National Co. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $221.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ames National in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

