Millennium Management LLC Sells 48,333 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Barings BDC worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. The firm has a market cap of $486.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $11.55.

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 57.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.31%.

About Barings BDC (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.