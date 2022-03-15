Millennium Management LLC Sells 50,110 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,110 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.92% of Beyond Air worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the third quarter worth about $2,236,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 323.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 138,903 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the third quarter worth about $1,296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 180.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 102,124 shares during the period. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 12.2% during the third quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 780,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Beyond Air stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.54. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $193.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of -0.50.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

