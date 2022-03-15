Millennium Management LLC Sells 50,110 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,110 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.92% of Beyond Air worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Air by 134.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Beyond Air during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. 15.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of -0.50. Beyond Air, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $16.41.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Carey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

XAIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

