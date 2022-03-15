Millennium Management LLC Sells 558,495 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 558,495 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

GNTX opened at $27.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,820 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $57,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,483 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

