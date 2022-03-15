Millennium Management LLC Sells 83,706 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,706 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Parke Bancorp worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Parke Bancorp by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.28. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 18.78%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

In other Parke Bancorp news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $118,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Infantolino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,831. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parke Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans, working capital loans and lines of credit, demand, term and time loans, equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing, fixed rate second mortgages, and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

