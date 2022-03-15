Millennium Management LLC Trims Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 87,892 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Forward Air worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FWRD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 41.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Forward Air by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forward Air by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Forward Air by 27.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.67.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $101.60 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average of $101.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

