Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,518,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 281,461 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.95% of Castlight Health worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSLT. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Castlight Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Castlight Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSLT opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.37 million, a P/E ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CSLT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Castlight Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

