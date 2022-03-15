MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches Market Cap of $144.83 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $144.83 million and $205,791.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $13.38 or 0.00033881 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.89 or 0.00242815 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00011428 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003855 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $376.46 or 0.00953277 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,824,190 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.