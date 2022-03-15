Mina Price Tops $1.62 on Top Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.62 or 0.00004119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market cap of $674.35 million and approximately $39.73 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.64 or 0.06597861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,294.76 or 1.00114705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040349 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 417,067,169 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

