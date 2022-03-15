MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.80

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and traded as low as $39.11. MinebeaMitsumi shares last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 417 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day moving average of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

MinebeaMitsumi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

