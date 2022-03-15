Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Update

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 530,300 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the February 13th total of 415,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, CL King cut their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.39. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

