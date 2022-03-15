Minereum (MNE) Trading Down 16.2% This Week

Minereum (MNE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Minereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0356 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Minereum has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $528,566.61 and $32,564.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Minereum

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 14,856,434 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

