Minter Network (BIP) Reaches Market Cap of $7.29 Million

Minter Network (BIP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Minter Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and $4,169.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Minter Network has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.36 or 0.00222994 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.00174847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045871 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000978 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00025743 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,591,801,682 coins and its circulating supply is 5,386,592,115 coins. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

