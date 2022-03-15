Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Short Interest Up 33.4% in February

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the February 13th total of 4,730,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mirion Technologies in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,070,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIR opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Mirion Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.70.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

