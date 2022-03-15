Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Capitalization Tops $9.13 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $23.99 or 0.00060745 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and $101,330.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00046195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,644.00 or 0.06695939 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,435.82 or 0.99871473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00040782 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 380,556 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.