Mission Advancement (NYSE:MACC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. 157,787 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 98,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Get Mission Advancement alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mission Advancement by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 800,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 246,543 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the 4th quarter worth $2,109,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mission Advancement during the 3rd quarter worth $1,218,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mission Advancement by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Mission Advancement by 203.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Advancement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Advancement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.