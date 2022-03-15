Mist Market Capitalization Reaches $2.13 Million (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, Mist has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. Mist has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00104549 BTC.

About Mist

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

