Mithril Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.32 Million (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $29.42 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mithril has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00228476 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000164 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

