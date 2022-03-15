MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Director Ian Jacobs Purchases 35,000 Shares

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) Director Ian Jacobs purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Ian Jacobs purchased 114,100 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $54,768.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Ian Jacobs purchased 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $16,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ian Jacobs purchased 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $306,099.25.

On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs purchased 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $239,200.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs purchased 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs acquired 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,138. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics Limited has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIXT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 3,529.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 32,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

