Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTC. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mmtec by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mmtec by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 36,192 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mmtec by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mmtec by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 52,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

MTC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. 168,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,901. Mmtec has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

