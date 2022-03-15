Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 10,283.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for about 0.3% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,563,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,143.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,331,000 after purchasing an additional 402,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17,874.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,272,000 after purchasing an additional 375,366 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.79. The company had a trading volume of 368,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,526,778. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day moving average is $268.87. The company has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.93.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total transaction of $3,709,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $2,448,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,513 shares of company stock worth $47,735,721. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

