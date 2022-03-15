Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.38.

MOLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Molecular Partners from CHF 17 to CHF 23 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Molecular Partners from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Molecular Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Partners during the second quarter worth $1,390,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Molecular Partners in the third quarter valued at $1,580,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Molecular Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,969,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Molecular Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,267,000. Institutional investors own 18.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOLN opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. Molecular Partners has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0250 that binds and inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor and hepatocyte growth factor pathways, which restores clinical sensitivity to various standard-of-care therapies in multiple myeloma.

