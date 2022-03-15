Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $328.36

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $328.36 and last traded at $327.77, with a volume of 559740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.70.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $299.70 and a 200 day moving average of $293.98.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 591 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $183,801.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,786 shares of company stock worth $1,819,877. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

