Momentive Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 40,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,621% compared to the average volume of 2,354 call options.

In other Momentive Global news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,804 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $59,418.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,453 shares of company stock worth $491,296. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Momentive Global by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,432,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,234. Momentive Global has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

