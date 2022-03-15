Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (NYSEARCA:MBCC) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (NYSEARCA:MBCC – Get Rating) was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.03 and last traded at $24.03. Approximately 2,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (MBCC)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.